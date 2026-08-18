Belong Price (LONG)
The live Belong (LONG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current LONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LONG.
Belong currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 33,751, with a circulating supply of 70.97M LONG. During the last 24 hours, LONG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.116965, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LONG moved +0.19% in the last hour and +1.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.49K.
The current Market Cap of Belong is $ 33.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.49K. The circulating supply of LONG is 70.97M, with a total supply of 750000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 356.70K.
+0.19%
+0.68%
+1.70%
+1.70%
During today, the price change of Belong to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Belong to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Belong to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Belong to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-48.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-50.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Belong could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
👀 Belong is revolutionizing the way access is managed for communities and events with the power and scalability of Web3. Our product provides the most Web2-friendly solution for hospitality, venues, and event organizers to harness the potential of NFTs for token-gating. 🎯 From buying NFT tickets without a crypto wallet with Apple Pay and Google pay, to token gated chat rooms set up in seconds, to opening Apple Home-enabled doors with NFTs, belong aims to replace all access keys in the world with non-fungible tokens.
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What is the real-time price of Belong today?
The live price of Belong stands at £, moving 0.68% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for LONG?
LONG has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Belong showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is LONG currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests LONG is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Belong?
With a market cap of £24870.45248139975000, Belong is ranked #5977, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has LONG seen recently?
The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Belong compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is £0.08618922326707125000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence LONG's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (70966666.0 tokens), category performance within Entertainment,Marketing,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Elon Musk-Inspired,Binance Alpha Spotlight, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
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