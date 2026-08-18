Bella Bumper Play 2 Earn Price Today

The live Bella Bumper Play 2 Earn (PISTA) price today is $ 0.00151392, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current PISTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00151392 per PISTA.

Bella Bumper Play 2 Earn currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 200,502, with a circulating supply of 132.50M PISTA. During the last 24 hours, PISTA traded between $ 0.00149601 (low) and $ 0.00157917 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00214697, while the all-time low was $ 0.00102693.

In short-term performance, PISTA moved -0.34% in the last hour and -6.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 178.10.

Bella Bumper Play 2 Earn (PISTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 200.50K$ 200.50K $ 200.50K Volume (24H) $ 178.10$ 178.10 $ 178.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 756.61K$ 756.61K $ 756.61K Circulation Supply 132.50M 132.50M 132.50M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bella Bumper Play 2 Earn is $ 200.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 178.10. The circulating supply of PISTA is 132.50M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 756.61K.