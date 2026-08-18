Believe Price Today

The live Believe (BELIEVE) price today is $ 0.00125668, with a 6.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current BELIEVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00125668 per BELIEVE.

Believe currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,609,468, with a circulating supply of 1.28B BELIEVE. During the last 24 hours, BELIEVE traded between $ 0.0011622 (low) and $ 0.00156242 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.356908, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BELIEVE moved -4.49% in the last hour and -3.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.02M.

Believe (BELIEVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.61M$ 1.61M $ 1.61M Volume (24H) $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.61M$ 1.61M $ 1.61M Circulation Supply 1.28B 1.28B 1.28B Total Supply 1,279,992,951.020255 1,279,992,951.020255 1,279,992,951.020255

The current Market Cap of Believe is $ 1.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.02M. The circulating supply of BELIEVE is 1.28B, with a total supply of 1279992951.020255. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.61M.