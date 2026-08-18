BELIEF Price Today

The live BELIEF (BELIEF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current BELIEF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BELIEF.

BELIEF currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,683.34, with a circulating supply of 936.68M BELIEF. During the last 24 hours, BELIEF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02258762, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BELIEF moved +0.67% in the last hour and -5.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BELIEF (BELIEF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.68K$ 18.68K $ 18.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.68K$ 18.68K $ 18.68K Circulation Supply 936.68M 936.68M 936.68M Total Supply 936,684,536.4063547 936,684,536.4063547 936,684,536.4063547

The current Market Cap of BELIEF is $ 18.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BELIEF is 936.68M, with a total supply of 936684536.4063547. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.68K.