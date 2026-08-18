Belgium Fan Token Price Today

The live Belgium Fan Token (BELG) price today is $ 0.105333, with a 3.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current BELG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.105333 per BELG.

Belgium Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 515,700, with a circulating supply of 4.90M BELG. During the last 24 hours, BELG traded between $ 0.102651 (low) and $ 0.122949 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.689486, while the all-time low was $ 0.100647.

In short-term performance, BELG moved -0.12% in the last hour and -25.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 174.71K.

Belgium Fan Token (BELG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 515.70K$ 515.70K $ 515.70K Volume (24H) $ 174.71K$ 174.71K $ 174.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.02M$ 2.02M $ 2.02M Circulation Supply 4.90M 4.90M 4.90M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Belgium Fan Token is $ 515.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 174.71K. The circulating supply of BELG is 4.90M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.02M.