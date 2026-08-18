BeFi Labs Price Today

The live BeFi Labs (BEFI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BEFI.

BeFi Labs currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 50,428, with a circulating supply of 149.64M BEFI. During the last 24 hours, BEFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.517735, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BEFI moved -- in the last hour and +7.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.29.

BeFi Labs (BEFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.43K$ 50.43K $ 50.43K Volume (24H) $ 11.29$ 11.29 $ 11.29 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 70.77K$ 70.77K $ 70.77K Circulation Supply 149.64M 149.64M 149.64M Total Supply 210,000,000.0 210,000,000.0 210,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BeFi Labs is $ 50.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.29. The circulating supply of BEFI is 149.64M, with a total supply of 210000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.77K.