BeFaster Holder Token Price (BFHT)
The live price of BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) today is 0.00270207 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 804.41K USD. BFHT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BeFaster Holder Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BeFaster Holder Token price change within the day is -2.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 297.70M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BFHT to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of BeFaster Holder Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BeFaster Holder Token to USD was $ +0.0000957516.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BeFaster Holder Token to USD was $ +0.0002687138.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BeFaster Holder Token to USD was $ -0.0005197387386817204.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000957516
|+3.54%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002687138
|+9.94%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005197387386817204
|-16.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of BeFaster Holder Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-2.36%
-5.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BeFaster.fit is a decentralised fitness and lifestyle application that connects the sports world with the crypto world. The stated goal is to increase general crypto-positivity and to get the world's population moving and reward them for it. The sports app is designed as a game and offers a single-player mode where users can increase their own performance and health. In addition, it also offers a multiplayer mode where competitions with other users are possible in dual and multiple variants. The multiplayer mode is possible both in the national currencies and in cryptocurrency. However, the use of a cryptocurrency in challenges or tournaments is more lucrative for the user. In a simple and playful way, BeFaster.fit motivates its users to engage with the crypto world and thus be prepared for the future. BeFaster.fit has implemented two BEP-20 tokens. The PAID (Personal activity internal distribution) is the InApp token and the BFHT (BeFasterHoldertoken), which is considered as an investor token. According to the BeFaster.fit protocol, all BFHT holders can stake their BFHT and participate in the Staking Pool distribution. 50% of the companies revenue are transferred to the Staking Pool and distributed to the staked BFHT on a daily or monthly basis, depending on the source of revenue. Long term stakers receive additional Staking Rewards. Following the BeFaster.fit Multi Currency Option, each holder can decide in which cryptocurrency they would like to receive their personal payout. The distribution can be made in BFHT or other major coins. The name BeFaster.fit describes the principle of the Dapp. The algorhytms developed especially for the app, the anti-cheating and the self-learning mechanisms put the fairness and equality of sporting performance in the foreground. The DApp is available to the public since 14. August 2022.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
