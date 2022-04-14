Beevo (BEEVO) Information

Beevo (Beevo) – A Community-Driven Meme Coin on Solana Beevo is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, designed to leverage the speed, scalability, and low transaction costs of the network. Launched on the Boop.fun platform, Beevo is part of the growing ecosystem of viral digital assets that emphasize community participation and decentralized ownership.

Created by Broccoli Dev, a known figure in the Solana meme coin space, Beevo combines meme culture with solid infrastructure, ensuring a seamless user experience and long-term community engagement.

Key Features: Blockchain: Solana – high-speed, low-fee, and scalable.

Launch Platform: Boop.fun – a trusted platform for launching Solana-based meme tokens.

Developer: Broccoli Dev – reputable builder within the Solana community.

Community Focused: Emphasis on organic growth, transparency, and decentralized engagement.

Beevo aims to be more than just a meme—it’s a digital asset built with intention, backed by a strong development ethos and supported by an engaged community.