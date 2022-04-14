Beer Can Island (BCI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Beer Can Island (BCI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Beer Can Island (BCI) Information The World famous Beer Can Island located in Tampa Bay is first ever private island to launch it's own crypto coin! This is not just another meme coin, but will have real world value on the island! Memberships will be replaced with $BCI token holders. The $BCI token will also be a valid form of payment on the island at the tiki bar for food, beverage, merchandise and concerts. See you on the island! Official Website: https://www.beercanisland.net Buy BCI Now!

Beer Can Island (BCI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beer Can Island (BCI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.11K $ 11.11K $ 11.11K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.11K $ 11.11K $ 11.11K All-Time High: $ 0.00108069 $ 0.00108069 $ 0.00108069 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Beer Can Island (BCI) price

Beer Can Island (BCI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Beer Can Island (BCI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BCI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BCI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BCI's tokenomics, explore BCI token's live price!

BCI Price Prediction Want to know where BCI might be heading? Our BCI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BCI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!