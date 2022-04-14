Bedrock BTC (BRBTC) Information

brBTC is Bedrock's innovative BTC yield product, designed to maximize returns by leveraging multiple restaking protocols. Launching natively on both Ethereum and BNB, brBTC is a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) that combines the power of diverse BTC derivative assets with Bedrock's advanced restaking strategies.

With brBTC, users can deposit a variety of BTC derivatives to generate yield from a curated selection of restaking protocols. This product provides a seamless, efficient, and secure way to earn rewards from BTC assets across two major blockchain ecosystems.