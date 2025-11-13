CEDEN is a video game publisher, with portfolio companies across gaming, infrastructure and social media.

CEDEN has been in business for years delivering successful products and generating revenue from a variety of sources including merger and acquisiton of video game studios and video game title publishing. We recently launched our fully dilluted brand coin, $BEAVER, on Abstract and will be publishing MEGAWEAPON on the chain.

We also have AAA quality titles Uncaged: The Jon Jones Brawler, featuring the UFC legend Jon Jones in his debut title, coming soon!