Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00013934 24H High $ 0.00014982 All Time High $ 0.00018937 Lowest Price $ 0.00008098 Price Change (1H) -1.07% Price Change (1D) -6.17% Price Change (7D) +6.13%

Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) real-time price is $0.0001398. Over the past 24 hours, BEAVER traded between a low of $ 0.00013934 and a high of $ 0.00014982, showing active market volatility. BEAVER's all-time high price is $ 0.00018937, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00008098.

In terms of short-term performance, BEAVER has changed by -1.07% over the past hour, -6.17% over 24 hours, and +6.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 939.09K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 939.09K Circulation Supply 6.72B Total Supply 6,723,257,311.0

The current Market Cap of Beavers by CEDEN is $ 939.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEAVER is 6.72B, with a total supply of 6723257311.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 939.09K.