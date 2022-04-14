Beat Matchmaker (BEAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Beat Matchmaker (BEAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Beat Matchmaker (BEAT) Information $BEAT isn't just a token; it's a movement. Every transaction fuels the development of cutting-edge tools and platforms that uplift emerging music talent, streamline music distribution, and bring creators closer to their audiences. By supporting $BEAT, you're directly shaping the future of music, fostering innovation, and giving a voice to the next generation of talent. Together, we're redefining how music is created, shared, and experienced. Official Website: https://www.beatmatchmaker.com/ Whitepaper: https://publuu.com/flip-book/760261/1687672 Buy BEAT Now!

Beat Matchmaker (BEAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beat Matchmaker (BEAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 94.20K $ 94.20K $ 94.20K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 94.20K $ 94.20K $ 94.20K All-Time High: $ 0.00136474 $ 0.00136474 $ 0.00136474 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00094199 $ 0.00094199 $ 0.00094199 Learn more about Beat Matchmaker (BEAT) price

Beat Matchmaker (BEAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Beat Matchmaker (BEAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEAT's tokenomics, explore BEAT token's live price!

BEAT Price Prediction Want to know where BEAT might be heading? Our BEAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BEAT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!