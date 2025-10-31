BEARY (BEARY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00268921$ 0.00268921 $ 0.00268921 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -7.28% Price Change (7D) -26.08% Price Change (7D) -26.08%

BEARY (BEARY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BEARY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BEARY's all-time high price is $ 0.00268921, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BEARY has changed by -- over the past hour, -7.28% over 24 hours, and -26.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BEARY (BEARY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.34K$ 13.34K $ 13.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.34K$ 13.34K $ 13.34K Circulation Supply 989.71M 989.71M 989.71M Total Supply 989,710,456.9532083 989,710,456.9532083 989,710,456.9532083

The current Market Cap of BEARY is $ 13.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEARY is 989.71M, with a total supply of 989710456.9532083. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.34K.