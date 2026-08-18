Bear On Pole Price Today

The live Bear On Pole (BOP) price today is $ 0, with a 39.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOP.

Bear On Pole currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 24,891, with a circulating supply of 961.70M BOP. During the last 24 hours, BOP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00373512, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOP moved +8.41% in the last hour and -13.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bear On Pole (BOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.89K$ 24.89K $ 24.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.89K$ 24.89K $ 24.89K Circulation Supply 961.70M 961.70M 961.70M Total Supply 961,703,193.068828 961,703,193.068828 961,703,193.068828

The current Market Cap of Bear On Pole is $ 24.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOP is 961.70M, with a total supply of 961703193.068828. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.89K.