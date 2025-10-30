BCGame Coin (BC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0087553 $ 0.0087553 $ 0.0087553 24H Low $ 0.00954015 $ 0.00954015 $ 0.00954015 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0087553$ 0.0087553 $ 0.0087553 24H High $ 0.00954015$ 0.00954015 $ 0.00954015 All Time High $ 0.01100698$ 0.01100698 $ 0.01100698 Lowest Price $ 0.00291432$ 0.00291432 $ 0.00291432 Price Change (1H) +0.79% Price Change (1D) -6.71% Price Change (7D) -7.00% Price Change (7D) -7.00%

BCGame Coin (BC) real-time price is $0.00887693. Over the past 24 hours, BC traded between a low of $ 0.0087553 and a high of $ 0.00954015, showing active market volatility. BC's all-time high price is $ 0.01100698, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00291432.

In terms of short-term performance, BC has changed by +0.79% over the past hour, -6.71% over 24 hours, and -7.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BCGame Coin (BC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 88.41M$ 88.41M $ 88.41M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 88.41M$ 88.41M $ 88.41M Circulation Supply 9.99B 9.99B 9.99B Total Supply 9,989,723,997.39938 9,989,723,997.39938 9,989,723,997.39938

The current Market Cap of BCGame Coin is $ 88.41M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BC is 9.99B, with a total supply of 9989723997.39938. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.41M.