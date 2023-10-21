BBAChain (BBA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BBAChain (BBA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
BBAChain (BBA) Information

BBAChain is a Layer 1 blockchain platform launched on October 21st, 2023 by BTI Group OÜ a company based in Estonia, designed to optimize the functionality, scalability, and affordability of decentralized applications. It utilizes a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof of Stake (PoS), Proof of History (PoH), Derive of Half, and the Algorithm of Dichotomy. This innovative approach allows BBAChain to process transactions at a rate of 100,000 per second for just a few cents.

BBA is the native utility token used within the BBAChain ecosystem for:

• Fees for processing transactions and maintaining data. • Staking by validators to participate in the network consensus and earn rewards. • Engaging in network governance decisions.

BBAChain is building a native ecosystem that includes key features such as:

• A decentralized exchange (DEX) for seamless peer-to-peer asset trading. • A euro-pegged stablecoin, facilitating stable digital transactions. • An NFT marketplace that supports the minting, trading, and auctioning of digital collectibles. • A comprehensive DeFi ecosystem that offers various financial services. • A decentralized network that will facilitate government and institutions to run national elections, voting and polls through the blockchain.

Official Website:
https://bbachain.com
Whitepaper:
https://bbachain.com/docs/bba-whitepaper.pdf

BBAChain (BBA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BBAChain (BBA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 21.09M
Total Supply:
$ 296.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 161.66M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 38.62M
All-Time High:
$ 2.11
All-Time Low:
$ 0.03676833
Current Price:
$ 0.130475
BBAChain (BBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BBAChain (BBA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BBA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BBA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BBA's tokenomics, explore BBA token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.