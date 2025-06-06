BasisOS by Virtuals Price (BIOS)
The live price of BasisOS by Virtuals (BIOS) today is 0.0231401 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.57M USD. BIOS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BasisOS by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BasisOS by Virtuals price change within the day is -21.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 540.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BIOS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIOS price information.
During today, the price change of BasisOS by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.00641035363925598.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BasisOS by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BasisOS by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BasisOS by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00641035363925598
|-21.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BasisOS by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.77%
-21.69%
-3.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Autonomously capturing long-tail basis yields for AI agents and humans.
|1 BIOS to VND
₫608.9317315
|1 BIOS to AUD
A$0.035404353
|1 BIOS to GBP
￡0.016892273
|1 BIOS to EUR
€0.020131887
|1 BIOS to USD
$0.0231401
|1 BIOS to MYR
RM0.097651222
|1 BIOS to TRY
₺0.908943128
|1 BIOS to JPY
¥3.324075365
|1 BIOS to RUB
₽1.787572725
|1 BIOS to INR
₹1.986346184
|1 BIOS to IDR
Rp379.345840944
|1 BIOS to KRW
₩31.355066901
|1 BIOS to PHP
₱1.287977966
|1 BIOS to EGP
￡E.1.148674564
|1 BIOS to BRL
R$0.129353159
|1 BIOS to CAD
C$0.031470536
|1 BIOS to BDT
৳2.828414423
|1 BIOS to NGN
₦36.269561339
|1 BIOS to UAH
₴0.958925744
|1 BIOS to VES
Bs2.2445897
|1 BIOS to PKR
Rs6.527359408
|1 BIOS to KZT
₸11.80607902
|1 BIOS to THB
฿0.754598661
|1 BIOS to TWD
NT$0.692814594
|1 BIOS to AED
د.إ0.084924167
|1 BIOS to CHF
Fr0.018974882
|1 BIOS to HKD
HK$0.181418384
|1 BIOS to MAD
.د.م0.211731915
|1 BIOS to MXN
$0.443132915