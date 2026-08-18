Basilisk Price Today

The live Basilisk (BSX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BSX.

Basilisk currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 251,239, with a circulating supply of 23.57B BSX. During the last 24 hours, BSX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BSX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Basilisk (BSX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 251.24K$ 251.24K $ 251.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 522.24K$ 522.24K $ 522.24K Circulation Supply 23.57B 23.57B 23.57B Total Supply 48,999,974,274.0 48,999,974,274.0 48,999,974,274.0

The current Market Cap of Basilisk is $ 251.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BSX is 23.57B, with a total supply of 48999974274.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 522.24K.