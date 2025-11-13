Basilica is a decentralized compute marketplace operating as subnet 39 on the Bittensor network. The project provides high-performance GPU compute resources for AI workloads, serving as the infrastructure layer of the Covenant AI ecosystem alongside Templar (SN3) and Grail (SN81). Basilica implements a performance-first approach that prioritizes compute quality and reliability over simple price arbitrage. The platform uses smart contract-based collateral systems to ensure service delivery and incentivize miners to provide high-quality compute resources. The marketplace serves AI researchers, developers, and organizations requiring reliable GPU access for training, fine-tuning, and deploying machine learning models.