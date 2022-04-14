BASEY AI Agent (BASEY) Tokenomics
Basey is an AI-driven agent operating on the Solana blockchain, designed to provide users with timely insights and updates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. By leveraging decentralized and distributed computing, Basey delivers alpha—valuable information that can offer a competitive edge—directly to users via platforms like Telegram and X. This integration of AI with blockchain technology underscores the potential for decentralized systems to enhance AI capabilities. Basey has introduced a token, $BASEY, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 95% of which have been added to the liquidity pool on Raydium, ensuring liquidity is locked. Holding 500,000 $BASEY tokens grants access to premium content, including early alpha and full AI functionalities. This token-gated access model incentivizes community engagement and supports the platform's development. Basey's mission is to combine AI and cryptocurrency to empower users with actionable intelligence, fostering a community-driven approach to navigating the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.
BASEY AI Agent (BASEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BASEY AI Agent (BASEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BASEY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BASEY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
