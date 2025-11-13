This is Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's first ever token deployed onchain, and a unique culture coin to represent being on Base.

Presenting the new Base App at an event titled "A New Day One" Brian Armstrong and Jesse Pollak took a selfie and gave each other what Brian later coined as the "Base Shake."

Brian Armstrong will use the fees generated from BaseShake volume towards a flywheel to support other creators. BaseShake will amplify the creator and content coins that Brian chooses to support with the BaseShake flywheel.