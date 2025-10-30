BaseShake (BASESHAKE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0010997 $ 0.0010997 $ 0.0010997 24H Low $ 0.00137112 $ 0.00137112 $ 0.00137112 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0010997$ 0.0010997 $ 0.0010997 24H High $ 0.00137112$ 0.00137112 $ 0.00137112 All Time High $ 0.00373689$ 0.00373689 $ 0.00373689 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -5.53% Price Change (1D) -17.17% Price Change (7D) -7.67% Price Change (7D) -7.67%

BaseShake (BASESHAKE) real-time price is $0.00110146. Over the past 24 hours, BASESHAKE traded between a low of $ 0.0010997 and a high of $ 0.00137112, showing active market volatility. BASESHAKE's all-time high price is $ 0.00373689, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BASESHAKE has changed by -5.53% over the past hour, -17.17% over 24 hours, and -7.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BaseShake (BASESHAKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.10M$ 1.10M $ 1.10M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.10M$ 1.10M $ 1.10M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BaseShake is $ 1.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BASESHAKE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.10M.