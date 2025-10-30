Basenji (BENJI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00840542 $ 0.00840542 $ 0.00840542 24H Low $ 0.00930501 $ 0.00930501 $ 0.00930501 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00840542$ 0.00840542 $ 0.00840542 24H High $ 0.00930501$ 0.00930501 $ 0.00930501 All Time High $ 0.104985$ 0.104985 $ 0.104985 Lowest Price $ 0.00730543$ 0.00730543 $ 0.00730543 Price Change (1H) -2.13% Price Change (1D) -9.66% Price Change (7D) -9.39% Price Change (7D) -9.39%

Basenji (BENJI) real-time price is $0.00840542. Over the past 24 hours, BENJI traded between a low of $ 0.00840542 and a high of $ 0.00930501, showing active market volatility. BENJI's all-time high price is $ 0.104985, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00730543.

In terms of short-term performance, BENJI has changed by -2.13% over the past hour, -9.66% over 24 hours, and -9.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Basenji (BENJI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.41M$ 8.41M $ 8.41M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.41M$ 8.41M $ 8.41M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Basenji is $ 8.41M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BENJI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.41M.