Basemate Price Today

The live Basemate (BASEMATE) price today is $ 0, with a 10.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASEMATE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BASEMATE.

Basemate currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 192,853, with a circulating supply of 100.00B BASEMATE. During the last 24 hours, BASEMATE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BASEMATE moved +0.01% in the last hour and +21.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Basemate (BASEMATE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 192.85K$ 192.85K $ 192.85K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 192.85K$ 192.85K $ 192.85K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Basemate is $ 192.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BASEMATE is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 192.85K.