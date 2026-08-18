Based Shiba Inu Price Today

The live Based Shiba Inu (BSHIB) price today is $ 0, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSHIB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BSHIB.

Based Shiba Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 44,898, with a circulating supply of 10.00B BSHIB. During the last 24 hours, BSHIB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00206227, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BSHIB moved -0.21% in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Based Shiba Inu (BSHIB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 44.90K$ 44.90K $ 44.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 44.90K$ 44.90K $ 44.90K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Based Shiba Inu is $ 44.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BSHIB is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.90K.