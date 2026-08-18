Based Hoppy Price Today

The live Based Hoppy (HOPPY) price today is $ 0, with a 0,00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOPPY.

Based Hoppy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16 622,89, with a circulating supply of 963,09M HOPPY. During the last 24 hours, HOPPY traded between $ 0,0 (low) and $ 0,0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,004644, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOPPY moved -- in the last hour and 0,00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Based Hoppy (HOPPY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16,62K$ 16,62K $ 16,62K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16,62K$ 16,62K $ 16,62K Circulation Supply 963,09M 963,09M 963,09M Total Supply 963 094 227,9446841 963 094 227,9446841 963 094 227,9446841

The current Market Cap of Based Hoppy is $ 16,62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOPPY is 963,09M, with a total supply of 963094227.9446841. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16,62K.