based fric Price (FRIC)
The live based fric (FRIC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FRIC.
based fric currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 66,461, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FRIC. During the last 24 hours, FRIC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FRIC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of based fric is $ 66.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FRIC is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.46K.
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--
0.00%
0.00%
During today, the price change of based fric to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of based fric to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of based fric to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of based fric to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of based fric could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Based Fric is a meme-driven community token deployed on the Base network.
Inspired by a small blue frog with a subtle sad-boy energy, Based Fric embraces internet culture, simplicity, and organic community growth. The project focuses on building a recognizable on-chain character within the Base ecosystem while keeping the structure straightforward and transparent.
The token has 0% tax and is fully deployed, with its memecoin website already live. There are no complicated mechanics — just a community-centered asset designed for open participation and culture-driven expansion.
Based Fric aims to grow alongside the Base ecosystem by fostering community engagement, meme culture, and long-term brand identity.
Website: https://basedfric.xyz/
Contract Address: 0x6a780B087a16c9f4270cd0dFf6f44B7FEc1fdF25 Network: Base
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is today's price of based fric (FRIC)?
The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of FRIC are in circulation?
The circulating supply of FRIC is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own based fric?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of FRIC across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of based fric today?
The market capitalization stands at £48973.81240159725000, positioning based fric at rank #64791 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is FRIC being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of based fric?
The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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