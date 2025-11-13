Based Coin (BASED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Based Coin (BASED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Based Coin (BASED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Based Coin (BASED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 883.18K $ 883.18K $ 883.18K Total Supply: $ 62.33B $ 62.33B $ 62.33B Circulating Supply: $ 57.28B $ 57.28B $ 57.28B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 961.04K $ 961.04K $ 961.04K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Based Coin (BASED) price Buy BASED Now!

Based Coin (BASED) Information The most based coin onchain, $BASED is a community-lead meme coin dedicated to the expansion of the onchain movement. It pushes blockchain adoption forward through innovative mechanics such as a massive multi-chain airdrop, distinctive dApps, based NFTs, and strong lasting partnerships. All of this is happening natively on the leading L2 Base network, fueling growth and momentum across the ecosystem, The most based coin onchain, $BASED is a community-lead meme coin dedicated to the expansion of the onchain movement. It pushes blockchain adoption forward through innovative mechanics such as a massive multi-chain airdrop, distinctive dApps, based NFTs, and strong lasting partnerships. All of this is happening natively on the leading L2 Base network, fueling growth and momentum across the ecosystem, Official Website: https://www.basedcoin.net/

Based Coin (BASED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Based Coin (BASED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BASED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BASED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BASED's tokenomics, explore BASED token's live price!

BASED Price Prediction Want to know where BASED might be heading? Our BASED price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BASED token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!