Based Beast Coin (BEAST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Based Beast Coin (BEAST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Based Beast Coin (BEAST) Information Based Beast Coin onboarding the next 1 million users to Base. Collaborating with strong projects on Base while the Based Beast Coin is providing utility via telegram bots services for other projects and members of the base ecosystem. While based beast coin is known for the fans of the Base community we focus on onboarding new users to base and the overall crypto space using collaborations and major rewarding contests. Official Website: https://www.basedbeastcoin.com/ Buy BEAST Now!

Based Beast Coin (BEAST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Based Beast Coin (BEAST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 148.98K $ 148.98K $ 148.98K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 148.98K $ 148.98K $ 148.98K All-Time High: $ 0.075244 $ 0.075244 $ 0.075244 All-Time Low: $ 0.00711498 $ 0.00711498 $ 0.00711498 Current Price: $ 0.01489776 $ 0.01489776 $ 0.01489776 Learn more about Based Beast Coin (BEAST) price

Based Beast Coin (BEAST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Based Beast Coin (BEAST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEAST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEAST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEAST's tokenomics, explore BEAST token's live price!

BEAST Price Prediction Want to know where BEAST might be heading? Our BEAST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BEAST token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!