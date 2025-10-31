Baseball Thief (KAREN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000499 - $ 0.00000512
24H Low: $ 0.00000499
24H High: $ 0.00000512
All Time High: $ 0.00060156
Lowest Price: $ 0.00000499
Price Change (1H): -1.63%
Price Change (1D): -1.51%
Price Change (7D): -7.49%

Baseball Thief (KAREN) real-time price is $0.00000498. Over the past 24 hours, KAREN traded between a low of $ 0.00000499 and a high of $ 0.00000512, showing active market volatility. KAREN's all-time high price is $ 0.00060156, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000499.

In terms of short-term performance, KAREN has changed by -1.63% over the past hour, -1.51% over 24 hours, and -7.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baseball Thief (KAREN) Market Information

Market Cap: $ 4.98K
Volume (24H): --
Fully Diluted Market Cap: $ 4.98K
Circulation Supply: 999.29M
Total Supply: 999,289,141.595122

The current Market Cap of Baseball Thief is $ 4.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KAREN is 999.29M, with a total supply of 999289141.595122. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.98K.