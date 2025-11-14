What is the project about? ve33 Dex on Base

What makes your project unique? Options tokens as liquidity mining incentives & as a service for partner protocols to use for airdrops, fair launches, voting and liquidity mining incentives. veNFT grants for partner protocols and weekly bribe rebate system=

History of your project. We are now live on Canto Fantom Mantle Pulse and Base and the codebase is up to v3.

What’s next for your project? Continue to launch on layer 2 chains. Flashloans for options exercising. Further develop out our bribe rebates system.

What can your token be used for?

Users may lock BVM to veBVM and vote to earn voting incentives (bribes) and trading fees.