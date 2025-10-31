Base Velocimeter (BVM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00348804 24H High $ 0.00369055 All Time High $ 0.787331 Lowest Price $ 0.00138317 Price Change (1H) -0.99% Price Change (1D) -4.83% Price Change (7D) +12.46%

Base Velocimeter (BVM) real-time price is $0.00345691. Over the past 24 hours, BVM traded between a low of $ 0.00348804 and a high of $ 0.00369055, showing active market volatility. BVM's all-time high price is $ 0.787331, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00138317.

In terms of short-term performance, BVM has changed by -0.99% over the past hour, -4.83% over 24 hours, and +12.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Base Velocimeter (BVM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.00K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.13K Circulation Supply 5.78M Total Supply 15,080,484.71884907

The current Market Cap of Base Velocimeter is $ 20.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BVM is 5.78M, with a total supply of 15080484.71884907. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.13K.