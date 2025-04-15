Base Terminal Price (BASEX)
The live price of Base Terminal (BASEX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 81.04K USD. BASEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Base Terminal Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Base Terminal price change within the day is +3.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 583.06M USD
During today, the price change of Base Terminal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Base Terminal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Base Terminal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Base Terminal to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-40.88%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+9.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Base Terminal: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.79%
+3.71%
+2.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Base Terminal is a groundbreaking protocol designed to empower project creators to customize and create tokens that meet their project's requirements. It allows creators to borrow initial liquidity (Fuel) without investing their own capital, enabling them to bring their ideas to life without financial constraints. Base Terminal also offers traditional IDO Launchpad style product for more risk averse users, keeping available a full spectrum of risk appetite for users.
