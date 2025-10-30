Base Strategy (BASTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000298 $ 0.00000298 $ 0.00000298 24H Low $ 0.00000337 $ 0.00000337 $ 0.00000337 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000298$ 0.00000298 $ 0.00000298 24H High $ 0.00000337$ 0.00000337 $ 0.00000337 All Time High $ 0.00001075$ 0.00001075 $ 0.00001075 Lowest Price $ 0.00000299$ 0.00000299 $ 0.00000299 Price Change (1H) -1.06% Price Change (1D) -5.90% Price Change (7D) -18.97% Price Change (7D) -18.97%

Base Strategy (BASTR) real-time price is $0.000003. Over the past 24 hours, BASTR traded between a low of $ 0.00000298 and a high of $ 0.00000337, showing active market volatility. BASTR's all-time high price is $ 0.00001075, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000299.

In terms of short-term performance, BASTR has changed by -1.06% over the past hour, -5.90% over 24 hours, and -18.97% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Base Strategy (BASTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 290.84K$ 290.84K $ 290.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 290.84K$ 290.84K $ 290.84K Circulation Supply 97.51B 97.51B 97.51B Total Supply 97,509,700,976.86983 97,509,700,976.86983 97,509,700,976.86983

The current Market Cap of Base Strategy is $ 290.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BASTR is 97.51B, with a total supply of 97509700976.86983. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 290.84K.