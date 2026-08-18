BarnBridge Price Today

The live BarnBridge (BOND) price today is $ 0.03424347, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOND to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03424347 per BOND.

BarnBridge currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 342,434, with a circulating supply of 10.00M BOND. During the last 24 hours, BOND traded between $ 0.03423206 (low) and $ 0.03424626 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 185.69, while the all-time low was $ 0.01202086.

In short-term performance, BOND moved -- in the last hour and -5.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.79.

BarnBridge (BOND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 342.43K$ 342.43K $ 342.43K Volume (24H) $ 3.79$ 3.79 $ 3.79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 342.43K$ 342.43K $ 342.43K Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BarnBridge is $ 342.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.79. The circulating supply of BOND is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 342.43K.