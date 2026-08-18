BankrWallet Price Today

The live BankrWallet (BNKRW) price today is $ 0, with a 0.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current BNKRW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BNKRW.

BankrWallet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 116,709, with a circulating supply of 100.00B BNKRW. During the last 24 hours, BNKRW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BNKRW moved +0.34% in the last hour and +1.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BankrWallet (BNKRW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 116.71K$ 116.71K $ 116.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.71K$ 116.71K $ 116.71K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of BankrWallet is $ 116.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BNKRW is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.71K.