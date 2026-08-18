BANKRSYNTH Price Today

The live BANKRSYNTH (SYNTH) price today is $ 0, with a 2.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYNTH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SYNTH.

BANKRSYNTH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,713, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SYNTH. During the last 24 hours, SYNTH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SYNTH moved +0.31% in the last hour and -4.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BANKRSYNTH (SYNTH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.71K$ 27.71K $ 27.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.71K$ 27.71K $ 27.71K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BANKRSYNTH is $ 27.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SYNTH is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.71K.