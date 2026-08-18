Bank of America xStock Price Today

The live Bank of America xStock (BACX) price today is $ 62.77, with a 2.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current BACX to USD conversion rate is $ 62.77 per BACX.

Bank of America xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 295,035, with a circulating supply of 4.70K BACX. During the last 24 hours, BACX traded between $ 62.77 (low) and $ 66.55 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 68.77, while the all-time low was $ 43.53.

In short-term performance, BACX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -2.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 865.09.

Bank of America xStock (BACX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 295.04K$ 295.04K $ 295.04K Volume (24H) $ 865.09$ 865.09 $ 865.09 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 118.62M$ 118.62M $ 118.62M Circulation Supply 4.70K 4.70K 4.70K Total Supply 1,889,664.442299516 1,889,664.442299516 1,889,664.442299516

The current Market Cap of Bank of America xStock is $ 295.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 865.09. The circulating supply of BACX is 4.70K, with a total supply of 1889664.442299516. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 118.62M.