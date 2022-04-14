bane ($BANE) Tokenomics
bane has created an all encompassing ecosystem that includes non-crypto as well as crypto users. Our battle royale type game is built with highest quality developers from some of the team that used to work on "Five Nights at Freddy's".
bane has developed a strong community of holders and evolved into a first of its kind blockchain based E-Sports Gaming company. From that development, bane has found itself as a business registered in Dubai, creating a business model that is the greatest utility for the project. It aims to be a technologically robust defi project merging the artistically and technically complex world of game development. For all token holders, there is an additional dApp NFT scratch card game that was just released, which connects to users wallets (use official links only) and by holding at least $100 worth of bane tokens, they have a chance at winning prizes daily, including NFTs.
bane ($BANE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of bane ($BANE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $BANE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $BANE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.