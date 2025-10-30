Band (BAND) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.490519 24H High $ 0.537837 All Time High $ 22.83 Lowest Price $ 0.203625 Price Change (1H) -1.60% Price Change (1D) -6.89% Price Change (7D) -8.60%

Band (BAND) real-time price is $0.48967. Over the past 24 hours, BAND traded between a low of $ 0.490519 and a high of $ 0.537837, showing active market volatility. BAND's all-time high price is $ 22.83, while its all-time low price is $ 0.203625.

In terms of short-term performance, BAND has changed by -1.60% over the past hour, -6.89% over 24 hours, and -8.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Band (BAND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.97M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 82.24M Circulation Supply 166.90M Total Supply 167,458,179.807219

The current Market Cap of Band is $ 81.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAND is 166.90M, with a total supply of 167458179.807219. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.24M.