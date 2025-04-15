Bancor Governance Price (VBNT)
The live price of Bancor Governance (VBNT) today is 0.363333 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VBNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bancor Governance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.57 USD
- Bancor Governance price change within the day is -2.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bancor Governance to USD was $ -0.0092754153211291.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bancor Governance to USD was $ -0.0041274992.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bancor Governance to USD was $ -0.0906440261.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bancor Governance to USD was $ -0.3105664258275889.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0092754153211291
|-2.48%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0041274992
|-1.13%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0906440261
|-24.94%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3105664258275889
|-46.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bancor Governance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.74%
-2.48%
-2.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
vBNT is the governance token of Bancor. It is generated by users who stake BNT in any whitelisted pool and represents their % ownership of the pool. This makes vBNT similar to an LP token, except you can also use it to vote in Bancor governance. With the release of Vortex, you’ll also be able to use vBNT to borrow against your staked liquidity by swapping your vBNT for any token in the network.
