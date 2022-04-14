Banana (N) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Banana (N), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Banana (N) Information In the ever-surprising world of crypto, Justin Sun, founder of Tron, made headlines after purchasing a taped banana art piece, sparking a viral frenzy. Sun then took to Twitter, cryptically linking his purchase to Tron with the phrase: "N for Banana." This playful moment gave rise to Banana Coin, a memecoin with the ticker $N, built on the Tron blockchain. Combining humor, art, and blockchain innovation, $N embodies the essence of crypto culture: unpredictable, engaging, and driven by community enthusiasm. Whether it’s a clever nod to the meme economy or a new trendsetter, $N is already making waves in the Tron ecosystem, proving that even a banana can fuel the next big crypto phenomenon. Official Website: https://nforbanana.com/ Buy N Now!

Banana (N) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Banana (N), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 52.68K $ 52.68K $ 52.68K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 52.68K $ 52.68K $ 52.68K All-Time High: $ 0.00227405 $ 0.00227405 $ 0.00227405 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Banana (N) price

Banana (N) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Banana (N) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of N tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many N tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand N's tokenomics, explore N token's live price!

N Price Prediction Want to know where N might be heading? Our N price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See N token's Price Prediction now!

