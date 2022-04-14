BAMBIT (BAMBIT) Tokenomics
BAMBIT (BAMBIT) Information
$BAMBIT is a panda-themed memecoin on the Solana blockchain. The project aims to combine the fun of memes with real utility, offering a range of features and products:
NFTs: 800 unique NFTs with practical uses, including exclusive access and rewards. Games: Multiple games, starting with one available before the presale and more launching thereafter. Merch Store: Generates funds for marketing, buyback, and burn. Comic Shill Materials: Hand-drawn comics for unique promotional content.
$BAMBIT also focuses on robust marketing, including collaborations with YouTubers and influencers, and has undergone an InterFi Network audit. The project supports a strong community ethos and aims to be a standout in the Solana memecoin space.
BAMBIT (BAMBIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BAMBIT (BAMBIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BAMBIT (BAMBIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BAMBIT (BAMBIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BAMBIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BAMBIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BAMBIT's tokenomics, explore BAMBIT token's live price!
BAMBIT Price Prediction
Want to know where BAMBIT might be heading? Our BAMBIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.