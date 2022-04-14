BAMBIT (BAMBIT) Information

$BAMBIT is a panda-themed memecoin on the Solana blockchain. The project aims to combine the fun of memes with real utility, offering a range of features and products:

NFTs: 800 unique NFTs with practical uses, including exclusive access and rewards. Games: Multiple games, starting with one available before the presale and more launching thereafter. Merch Store: Generates funds for marketing, buyback, and burn. Comic Shill Materials: Hand-drawn comics for unique promotional content.

$BAMBIT also focuses on robust marketing, including collaborations with YouTubers and influencers, and has undergone an InterFi Network audit. The project supports a strong community ethos and aims to be a standout in the Solana memecoin space.