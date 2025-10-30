Ballz of Steel (BALLZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00123325 $ 0.00123325 $ 0.00123325 24H Low $ 0.00131546 $ 0.00131546 $ 0.00131546 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00123325$ 0.00123325 $ 0.00123325 24H High $ 0.00131546$ 0.00131546 $ 0.00131546 All Time High $ 0.01151396$ 0.01151396 $ 0.01151396 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.36% Price Change (1D) -5.05% Price Change (7D) -1.59% Price Change (7D) -1.59%

Ballz of Steel (BALLZ) real-time price is $0.00123017. Over the past 24 hours, BALLZ traded between a low of $ 0.00123325 and a high of $ 0.00131546, showing active market volatility. BALLZ's all-time high price is $ 0.01151396, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BALLZ has changed by -0.36% over the past hour, -5.05% over 24 hours, and -1.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ballz of Steel (BALLZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ballz of Steel is $ 1.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BALLZ is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.23M.