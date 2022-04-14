Ballsy on Sui (BALLSY) Tokenomics
BALLSY was a fair launch on moonbags.io with a strong liquidity pool. The BALLSY team is filled with amazing artists and some of the best diamond hand SUI OGs who are very trusted within the space. The team bought 10% of the token supply. $BALLSY lives in all of us, to be ballsy is to be bold, gutsy, and unapologetically daring. It's when someone does something risky, rebellious, or courageous—even when it's uncomfortable or goes against the grain. Think of someone quitting a stable job to chase their passion, standing up to authority when it matters, or saying the hard truth no one else will. It's not about being reckless—it's about having the guts to act when most people would hesitate. (That's $BALLSY)
Understanding the tokenomics of Ballsy on Sui (BALLSY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BALLSY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BALLSY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
