Balls of Fate (BOF) Tokenomics
Balls of Fate (BOF) Information
Join Balls of Fate - where everyone can become a hero challenging the injustice of the world!
Balls of Fate (BOF) exists in a world where injustice and inequality have become the norm. Big corporations, corrupt politicians, and financial elites continue to enrich themselves at the expense of ordinary people. But in this chaos, an unexpected hero emerges - a fearless pitbull who doesn't give a damn about conventions and the status quo
This pitbull is the embodiment of an unbreakable spirit and unwavering justice. He absolutely doesn't care about authorities, social norms, or society's expectations. His sole purpose is to restore balance and justice in a world where honesty has become rare With iron determination and steel... ambitions, the BOF pitbull is ready to put his "balls" on any unjust system, be it financial institutions, political regimes, or social prejudices. He's not afraid of consequences and is willing to risk everything for the right cause In the world of BOF, anyone can become such
a fearless fighter for justice. It's not just a financial instrument, it's a movement, a philosophy of life where courage, honesty, and straightforwardness are valued above all else
Balls of Fate (BOF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Balls of Fate (BOF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Balls of Fate (BOF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained
Understanding the tokenomics of Balls of Fate (BOF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.