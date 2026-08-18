Ballies Price Today

The live Ballies (BALL) price today is $ 0.02029553, with a 108.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current BALL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02029553 per BALL.

Ballies currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 652,637, with a circulating supply of 32.03M BALL. During the last 24 hours, BALL traded between $ 0.01014112 (low) and $ 0.02407305 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.101967, while the all-time low was $ 0.0047417.

In short-term performance, BALL moved -4.81% in the last hour and +134.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.36K.

Ballies (BALL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 652.64K$ 652.64K $ 652.64K Volume (24H) $ 2.36K$ 2.36K $ 2.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.46M$ 3.46M $ 3.46M Circulation Supply 32.03M 32.03M 32.03M Total Supply 170,000,000.0 170,000,000.0 170,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ballies is $ 652.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.36K. The circulating supply of BALL is 32.03M, with a total supply of 170000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.46M.