Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Ballies price today is 0.02029553 USD.BALL market cap is 652,637 USD. Track real-time BALL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Ballies price today is 0.02029553 USD.BALL market cap is 652,637 USD. Track real-time BALL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About BALL

BALL Price Info

What is BALL

BALL Official Website

BALL Tokenomics

BALL Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Ballies Logo

Ballies Price (BALL)

Unlisted

1 BALL to USD Live Price:

$0.02034287
$0.02034287$0.02034287
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ballies (BALL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:29:06 (UTC+8)

Ballies Price Today

The live Ballies (BALL) price today is $ 0.02029553, with a 108.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current BALL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02029553 per BALL.

Ballies currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 652,637, with a circulating supply of 32.03M BALL. During the last 24 hours, BALL traded between $ 0.01014112 (low) and $ 0.02407305 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.101967, while the all-time low was $ 0.0047417.

In short-term performance, BALL moved -4.81% in the last hour and +134.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.36K.

Ballies (BALL) Market Information

$ 652.64K
$ 652.64K$ 652.64K

$ 2.36K
$ 2.36K$ 2.36K

$ 3.46M
$ 3.46M$ 3.46M

32.03M
32.03M 32.03M

170,000,000.0
170,000,000.0 170,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ballies is $ 652.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.36K. The circulating supply of BALL is 32.03M, with a total supply of 170000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.46M.

Ballies Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01014112
$ 0.01014112$ 0.01014112
24H Low
$ 0.02407305
$ 0.02407305$ 0.02407305
24H High

$ 0.01014112
$ 0.01014112$ 0.01014112

$ 0.02407305
$ 0.02407305$ 0.02407305

$ 0.101967
$ 0.101967$ 0.101967

$ 0.0047417
$ 0.0047417$ 0.0047417

-4.81%

+108.98%

+134.77%

+134.77%

Ballies (BALL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Ballies to USD was $ +0.01108863.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ballies to USD was $ +0.0137878860.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ballies to USD was $ -0.0006225958.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ballies to USD was $ +0.00002874340098213.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01108863+108.98%
30 Days$ +0.0137878860+67.94%
60 Days$ -0.0006225958-3.06%
90 Days$ +0.00002874340098213+0.00%

Price Prediction for Ballies

Ballies (BALL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BALL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ballies (BALL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ballies could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ballies will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BALL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ballies Price Prediction.

What is Ballies (BALL)

Ballies is an AI-powered sports prediction and gaming ecosystem built for next-generation sports fans.

The platform combines AI score prediction engines, social competition mechanics, free-to-play tournaments, and on-chain gaming experiences across sports such as football, basketball, baseball, and more.

Ballies features products including:

  1. AI vs You - challenge the AI by predicting exact scores
  2. ScoreStack - multiplayer prediction contests and leaderboard competitions
  3. FREE ROLL - free-to-play tournaments with token rewards
  4. AI sports agents - proprietary models analyzing games, odds, and statistical patterns
  5. Games of skill - basketball & football

The ecosystem is powered by the $BALL token, used for gameplay access, rewards, tournaments, and ecosystem utilities across supported products.

Ballies operates across multiple EVM-compatible networks and focuses on combining AI, sports entertainment, prediction mechanics, and community-driven competition into one unified platform.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Ballies

What is the current live price of Ballies?

Ballies is priced at £0.0149553795280087425000, showing a price movement of 108.98% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of £-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the BALL market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between £0.0074727931933327200000 and £0.0177389602117673625000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Ballies's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #3031, supported by a market capitalization of £480915.45424145325000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 32032932.76976931 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Ballies's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ballies

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:29:06 (UTC+8)

Ballies (BALL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Ballies

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2338
$0.2338$0.2338

-22.06%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01216
$0.01216$0.01216

-13.14%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.029823
$0.029823$0.029823

-15.68%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07132
$0.07132$0.07132

+3.36%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0002595
$0.0002595$0.0002595

+78.96%

Fusionist

Fusionist

ACE

$0.22260
$0.22260$0.22260

+25.38%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

$0.5278
$0.5278$0.5278

+12.51%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

$0.379642
$0.379642$0.379642

+10.49%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.00769
$0.00769$0.00769

+6.80%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?