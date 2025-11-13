Baldor is a token designed to provide stability within the Nash Smart Finance ecosystem. With a fixed supply of 100,000 units and no further emissions, its main role is to reduce volatility and serve as a store of value. Baldor is integrated into multiple liquidity pools alongside other ecosystem assets, enabling yield farming strategies with stablecoin rewards. Through its limited structure and participation in pairs like NASF/BALDOR or BALDOR/USDT, it acts as a technical anchor to balance the market behavior of more volatile tokens.