Baldor (BALDOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 12.45 $ 12.45 $ 12.45 24H Low $ 15.03 $ 15.03 $ 15.03 24H High 24H Low $ 12.45$ 12.45 $ 12.45 24H High $ 15.03$ 15.03 $ 15.03 All Time High $ 23.5$ 23.5 $ 23.5 Lowest Price $ 9.84$ 9.84 $ 9.84 Price Change (1H) -0.56% Price Change (1D) -1.90% Price Change (7D) +2.40% Price Change (7D) +2.40%

Baldor (BALDOR) real-time price is $12.52. Over the past 24 hours, BALDOR traded between a low of $ 12.45 and a high of $ 15.03, showing active market volatility. BALDOR's all-time high price is $ 23.5, while its all-time low price is $ 9.84.

In terms of short-term performance, BALDOR has changed by -0.56% over the past hour, -1.90% over 24 hours, and +2.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baldor (BALDOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.25M$ 1.25M $ 1.25M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.25M$ 1.25M $ 1.25M Circulation Supply 100.00K 100.00K 100.00K Total Supply 100,000.0 100,000.0 100,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baldor is $ 1.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BALDOR is 100.00K, with a total supply of 100000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.25M.